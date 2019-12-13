Wreaths Across America to honor veterans

Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee community members will honor veterans on Saturday by placing holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans.

A motorcycle procession will gather at the Cypress Hut Eagles Aerie, 4701 U.S. 441, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. At 11 a.m., the procession will leave for the cemetery. At noon, a ceremony will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, 2784 N.W. 62nd Parkway, and volunteers will place wreaths on the graves.

Ms. Carter said volunteers are also needed on Friday to put out the markers to indicate where the wreaths will be placed. Volunteers will gather at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday.

She said 1,449 wreaths have been delivered to honor the graves of Okeechobee County veterans.

Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs encouraged the public to come out and participate in the service.

It doesn’t take a lot of time to place wreaths on the graves, he noted, because there are a lot of volunteers and the graves are marked.

Ms. Carter said anyone who wants to donate to Wreaths Across America should go online to the Okeechobee Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com