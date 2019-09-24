West Palm Beach VA to honor former prisoners of war on Sept. 27

WEST PALM BEACH — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will host a POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony to honor the sacrifices and remarkable determination of those captured as prisoners of war and remember those who remain unaccounted for.

This event will take place at the VA Hospital, 7350 N. Military Trail, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the first floor chapel, room 1G-111.

This event is open to the public. For information, contact Kenita Tills, public affairs officer, at 561-422-8607.