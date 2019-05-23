West Palm Beach VA to hold Memorial Day Service May 24
WEST PALM BEACH — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will host a Memorial Day service to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives in military service to a grateful nation. The service will be held on Friday, May 24, at noon in the Main Chapel of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center located at 7305 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach
This event is open to surviving family members, veterans, friends and the public.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.