Virtual enrollment panel for veterans to be online Aug. 26

WEST PALM BEACH — A Virtual Enrollment Panel for Veterans will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. To join the meeting go to: https://bit.ly/3l51p7d.

The following guest speakers will give presentations:

• Interim Director Cory P. Price,

• Assistant Chief, Medical Administrative Service Richard Codd,

• Enrollment Supervisor Marverlyne Young,

• Veterans Claims Examiner Supervisor Angela Choice and

• Facility Telehealth Coordinator Linda Dennison.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many Americans’ ability to retain full time employment and unfortunately, their health insurance coverage. The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center invites current military service members, Veterans and their family members to join its Aug. 26 Enrollment Panel to learn about VA Health Care eligibility.



During this session, Veterans can find out how to apply for VA Health Care upon after discharge. Mental health care is available to Veterans for a year after separation no matter their discharge status, service history, or eligibility for VA Health Care.

Meeting attendees can tune in for a brief overview of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, enrollment eligibility, and an audience question and answer session. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3l51p7d.