Van service provided to VA Hospital

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County VA Van services are returning for trips to VAMC West Palm Beach, beginning Monday, July 27, 2020.

Pick up will be at the Burger King parking lot and will leave for West Palm Beach promptly at 6:30 a.m. Veterans MUST have an appointment to go to the VA Medical Center and be scheduled with the Veteran Service Office in advance.

Drivers and riders are required to wear mask or face coverings along with other COVID-19 precautions. To reserve a seat or learn more, please call 863-763-6441 ext 5