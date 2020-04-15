VA Video Connect helps protect veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier to get virtual care online through myhealth.va.gov and VA Video Connect App!

My HealtheVet allows veterans to manage their care with online prescription refills, VA appointments, labs and test results, radiology reports and images and secure messaging.

Secure Messaging allows veterans to send private messages about non-emergency concerns or video appointment requests to their care teams.

VA Video Connect allows veterans and their caregivers quick and easy access to their VA health care providers on their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Virtual care is safe and effective — allowing veterans to stay at home.

For questions, call the My HealtheVet help desk Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Central Time) at 877-327-0022 or 800-877-8339 (TTY).