Soldier who gave his life in March honored

CLEWISTON — A soldier who was part of the Clewiston High School family was remembered during the Memorial Day ceremony put on by Clewiston High School Public Safety Academy students on Monday at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Sgt. Joseph P. Collette

Sgt. Joseph P. Collette, husband of CHS graduate Caela Collette and son of Mrs. Roberts from the school, was killed in action March 22, 2019.

He was part of the 62nd Ordnance Company, 71st Ordnance Group, 20th CBRNE Command.

He also left behind a daughter, 4-year-old Blaire; son, 10-year-old Cody; and stepdaughters Aria, 7, and Lena, 4.

The Public Safety Academy members, who conducted the remembrance event on Memorial Day, distributed a program flier to each person attending, asking that “you please pray for his family.”