Okeechobee cares about its veterans

OKEECHOBEE — The citizens of Okeechobee have always been generous when it comes to veterans in need, and even in these difficult times, they did not hesitate when presented with the opportunity to give.

Wednesday night, April 22, around 10 p.m., Gregg Maynard, who is known for his work with local veterans, posted on need on a Facebook page. The post simply said he had a veteran in need. He explained that the man was elderly and lives on a fixed income, and one of the tires on his car blew out and put him in a ditch. Total Roadside was able to get the car out for him, but after looking it over, Mr. Maynard saw that he desperately needed new tires. He said with a discount, he could get the tires at Total Roadside for $421, and he would throw in the first $100 but needed help paying for the rest. Within 15 minutes, enough money was collected to pay for the tires.

This is not the first time Okeechobee has pulled together to help a veteran in need. Each and every time Mr. Maynard has posted looking for help with a veteran project, and there have been many over the years, the people of Okeechobee go above and beyond, providing money, construction supplies, help with rent or even an extra set of hands to work on a project — whatever the need might be. The people of Okeechobee care about their veterans and are not afraid to put their time and money where their mouths are.