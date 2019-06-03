Memorial Day services at Ortona Cemetery GLADES COUNTY — The 2019 Memorial Day Services were hosted by the Farris H. Davis American Legion Post 299. Commander, Jennifer Cook presided over the ceremony. Invocation and benediction were presented by Pastor Charley Watts. The opening ceremony was presented by the Glades County Sheriff Dave Hardin’s Color Guard. Auxiliary Unit 299 presented two Quilts of Valor one to the speaker Jeanne Nadeau who is the American Legion Auxiliary District 13 president, and the other to Donald Michaels, Army Specialist K-4, Air Defense 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Veterans Jennifer Cook and her father Dave Williams. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Local Lakeport residents George and Jo Randolph. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Veterans of Buckhead Ridge area stand together. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pastor Earl and his wife Kara Cline. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Buckhead Ridge Veteran Gordy Bruens and M. Merrill .

