Memorial Day marked at Ortona Cemetery

ORTONA — At the Memorial Day remembrance gathering in Glades County, which takes place annually at the Ortona Cemetery near Port LaBelle, several dozen people got together at 11 a.m. Monday morning to remember all those who gave their lives in the service of the United States.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

Flag-raising ceremony

American Legion Auxiliary President Jeanne Nadeau was the recipient of one of two Quilts of Valor that were presented; the other was for a serviceman who could not be present.



Inside the fan-cooled Ortona Cemetery Pavilion, Moore Haven American Legion Post 299 conducted a program including a color guard presentation of the flag as it was raised to full and then half-staff in the grassy yard, music by several singers, recognition of all veterans present from all recent U.S. wars, prayers, two Quilts of Valor presented to deserving veterans, and guest speaker Jeanne Nadeau, District 13 president of the American Legional Auxiliary. Gail Williams of the Post 299 Auxiliary also spoke.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

American Legion Auxiliary President Jeanne Nadeau gave a beautiful and stirring address.



American flags had been placed on the graves of the 261 veterans buried there, by members of the Palmdale Baptist Church.



The public was invited to attend, and complimentary refreshments were served at the conclusion.