Local Vietnam veteran in dire need of help

OKEECHOBEE — A local Vietnam veteran could use your help, said Gregg Maynard.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Hurricane Irma did a lot of water damage to the home of a local Vietnam veteran.

Hurricane Irma hit and caused significant damage to his house. He is 72 years old but was a carpenter all his life, so was determined to fix it himself. He began removing the drywall and insulation but then suffered an accident and has been unable to continue the work.

He has been living in his van, using buckets to relieve himself and going to a local gym to shower. He cooks his meals on a camp stove and uses a cooler to store his food.

The veteran has been living like this for almost two years because he does not like to ask for help, but Mr. Maynard recently found out about it and does not like to see anyone one who served our country suffer like that, he said.

Mr. Maynard is donating his time, but he is only one man. He could use some help and definitely needs some supplies. If anyone is able to help with cleaning, he would appreciate that, he said.

If anyone would like to donate items, they could use drywall, kitchen cabinets, flooring, just about anything you can think of. They have a Go Fund Me account set up online. It is called “Disabled Veteran in Serious Need.”

Mr. Maynard is also setting up an account at W&W Lumber for those who want to help but don’t do Go Fund Me. If you want to donate, you can go there and let them know you are donating toward the Vietnam veteran’s house.

For more information, call Mr. Maynard at 863-447-5049.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.