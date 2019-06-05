Elks to host Veteran’s Stand Down June 15

OKEECHOBEE — On June 15, at 8 a.m. the Lake Okeechobee Elks Lodge 2871 at the American Legion Post 64, will host the second Veteran’s Stand Down. The homeless and financially at risk veterans are invited to attend and pick up food baskets of non perishables and gift cards for Publix to purchase perishables. There will also be gift cards for Beall’s Outlet to be used for clothing and shoes. Free haircuts will be provided by Kelly Carter of the Color Me Krazy Salon. Backpacks filled with hygiene products are also available, as well as vouchers for laundry services. Two loads washed, dried and folded.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Volunteers prepared for the first Veteran’s Stand Down that was held in March of this year.



Veterans that are transportation challenged, please call in advance and a delivery will be brought to your home. Call Michelle at 863-634-6397. You are asked to be prepared to show your current VA card or a DD-214.



This event was hosted in March and there will be two more this year in addition to the one in June. All veterans are encouraged to attend even if you were unable to attend the last Stand Down event.



The funding for this event was from an Elks National Community Impact Grant. The Okeechobee Lodge was one of the 273 lodges that applied for this grant.