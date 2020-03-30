Combat veteran returns to Belle Glade for reenlistment

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — Capt. Tori Menendez (right) officiated at the reenlistment of Sgt. First Class Maribel German. At left are are Selena German and Brianna Martinez. Holding the end of the flag (behind Capt. Menendez) is her dad, Tomas Rodriguez.

BELLE GLADE — Sgt. First Class Maribel German is a graduate of Glades Central High School. She graduated in 2001 and followed her passion on serving in the military.

Nineteen years later, she decided to return to her hometown to never forget the small town that helped her achieve her military dream.

“Great things come from Belle Glade and I am proud of where I am from,” said Sgt. German. “This small town helped my mother pursue her dream as she was the first female truck driver for Sugar Cane Growers,” she said.

Belle Glade is known for the soil, the muck, and the sugar cane. She and her mother are proud natives who had the opportunity to serve their community and country. Sgt. German formally appeared at Forever Glades Cemetery for her reenlistment ceremony where her mother was laid to rest back in 2018. Across from the cemetery sits Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, which is the heart of Belle Glade. Belle Glade truly cultivates citizens who make a difference in their community and in the U.S.

“Belle Glade gave my family a purpose. My mother was able to serve as a truck driver, which contributed to helping the Belle Glade community to thrive. As for myself, ‘The Muck’ produced the soldier in me, which contributed to serving my country,” affirmed the sergeant.