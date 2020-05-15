U.S. 441 road closure at the 12600 block/15B
OKEECHOBEE — Southbound traffic on U.S. 441 Southeast is closed at the 12600 block/County Road 15B, due to a traffic fatality in Martin County. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Port Mayaca bridge.
It is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen.
