Two local men killed when car hits tree

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee men died Friday, Feb. 21, in a single vehicle accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Samuel R. Curbelo, 28, of Okeechobee was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer westbound on Southwest 28th Street at 5:31 a.m., when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Mr. Curbelo was pronounced dead at the accident scene. A passenger in the vehicle, George W. Byrd, 54, of Okeechobee, was transported to Lawnwood Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case is under investigation by FHP.