Two local men killed when car hits tree

Feb 21st, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee men died Friday, Feb. 21, in a single vehicle accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Samuel R. Curbelo, 28, of Okeechobee was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer westbound on Southwest 28th Street at 5:31 a.m., when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Mr. Curbelo was pronounced dead at the accident scene. A passenger in the vehicle, George W. Byrd, 54, of Okeechobee, was transported to Lawnwood Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case is under investigation by FHP.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie