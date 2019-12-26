Two die in head-on crash on SR 70 on Christmas Eve

HIGHLANDS COUNTY — Two people died in a head-on crash on State Road 70 in Highlands County in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

According to the FHP crash investigator Trooper E. Acevedo’s report, around 3:40 a.m., a 2004 Dodge Ram was traveling west in the eastbound lane of State Road 70, east of County Road 721.

A 2006 Ford E-350 van was eastbound in the eastbound lane. The driver of the van swerved to the right, in an attempt to avoid the Dodge Ram, according to the accident report.

The front left of the Dodge Ram collided with the front left of the Ford van within the eastbound lane of SR 70. After the collision, the Dodge Ram rotated while traveling in a northwesterly direction onto the northern grass shoulder and overturned on its left side.

The Ford E-350 also overturned and came to rest on its right side on the southern grass shoulder of SR 70.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Jacob Violette, 21, of Vero Beach, died in the crash.

The driver of the Ford E-350, Jeane Filemond, 46, of Port St. Lucie, also died in the crash.

There were five passengers in the Ford: David Larose, 37, of Immokalee; Willy Antoine, 44, of Homestead; Filius Pierre, 40, of Fort Pierce; Capable Francois, 42, of Palm Springs; and, Valsaint Fevilien, 40, of Fort Pierce. Mr. Larose, Mr. Fevilien and Mr. Francois were not injured. Mr. Antoine and Mr. Pierre were transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee with serious injuries.

