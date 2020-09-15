Traffic advisory: Intermittent lane closures on SR 70 over the Kissimmee River Bridge
OKEECHOBEE — Intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures will occur on State Road 70 over the Kissimmee River bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Okeechobee County.
Crews will be making repairs to the bridge deck. Motorists should follow flagger directions and use caution in the area.
Visit FDOT District One on www.swflroads.com, or Twitter at @MyFDOT_SWFL, or facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL to stay informed of any changes.
