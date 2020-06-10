Road work to be performed on County Road 835

HENDRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, June 9, Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s asphalt contractor, OHL Community Asphalt, began roadwork on a 1 mile segment of County Road 835.

The roadwork will take place from 5.75 miles south of U.S. 27 to 6.75 miles south of U.S. 27.

This project is expected to last 90 to 120 days.

The speed limit will be reduced through the 1 mile segment area.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.