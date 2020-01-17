Road work notice for County Road 78
HENDRY COUNTY — Please be advised that on Friday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, DBI Services will be replacing a damaged guardrail on County Road 78 at Ostrich Farm Curve.
The road will be down to one lane during that time.
Motorists are asked to please travel with caution through this area and allow extra time to reach their destination.
Residents or motorists with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.
