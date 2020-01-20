Road work being performed on S.R. 80 westbound in LaBelle LABELLE — State Road 80 westbound between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Miller Avenue: Permit project: On Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. motorists should expect an outside, westbound lane closure on S.R. 80 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Miller Avenue (just past the Shell station) while crews construct a driveway on the north side of S.R. 80.

