Road Watch Report for the week of Aug. 17

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

Okeechobee

• U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) at S.E. 18 Terrace (Construction project): Crews will reconstruct the intersection at U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace to a roundabout. Additional work includes resurfacing U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace, improving drainage along U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700), installing streetlights along U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700), installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markers. Daytime and nighttime lane closures may occur during construction on U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) on U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting.

Motorists should expect daily intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98/441 at S.E. 18th Terrace through Wednesday, August 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists through the intersection. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated completion is summer 2021. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.

• U.S. 441 S.E. between canal 59 and S.E. 66th Avenue (Maintenance permit project): Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to U.S. 441 S.E. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

• US 441 near McDonalds, south of S.E. 37th Court (Maintenance permit project): Crews are repairing a water main. Watch for workers close to and in the roadway. Watch for a right lane closure.

Glades County

• S.R. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 (Construction project): Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

Motorists should expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the inside and outside lanes of eastbound and westbound U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to near S.R. 78 West. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

Hendry County

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833 (Construction project): Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street (Construction project): Crews will landscape the stormwater ponds along S.R. 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street. Please use caution and watch for workers near S.R. 80. No lane closures are anticipated for this project. Estimated project completion is fall 2020. The contractor is Superior Landscaping and Lawn Service Inc.