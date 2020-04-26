Road Watch for Okeechobee County beginning April 26

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

OKEECHOBEE –

• U.S. 441 S.E. between canal 59 and S.E. 66th Avenue (Maintenance permit project): Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to U.S. 441 S.E. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

• S.R. 78 east of S.W. 16th Avenue (Maintenance permit project): Crews are installing a new pole. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures and temporary road closures.