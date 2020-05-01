Road Watch for Hendry County for the week of May 3

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833 (Construction project): Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone.Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 and S.R. 29 at Helms Road intersection (Maintenance permit project): Crews will be stopping traffic for short five minute intervals on S.R. 80 and S.R. 29 at the Helms Road intersection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, while crews run overhead wires for a new signal. Law enforcement will be on scene to assist motorists through the area. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 and Friday, May 8 on S.R. 80 and S.R. 29 at the Helms Road intersection while crews perform overhead work to finalize the signal installations.