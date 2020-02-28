Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• City of LaBelle hardscape and entry signs at Patton Road, Industrial Loop. Forrey Drive, and Grandma’s Boulevard: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs including landscaping, irrigation, and decorative lighting on the northern (near Patton Road), eastern (near Forrey Drive), southern (near Industrial Loop), and western (near Grandma’s Boulevard) city limits of LaBelle. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will construct five-foot sidewalks along the north side of Ventura Avenue and improve driveways and drainage along Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston. Daytime lane closures may be required along Ventura Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting.

· On Monday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists should expect single westbound and eastbound lane closures on S.R. 80 between Witt Road and Everhigh Acres in front of the Magnolia Packing Plant while crews install a concrete traffic separator.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue; Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Construction project: The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

· Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. motorists should expect outside lane closures on S.R. 80 from south of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to north of East Fort Thompson Avenue. Concrete crews will be working along the outside lanes of S.R. 80.

· Monday through Friday, signing, signal and lighting work will take place during the daytime. The work will be performed outside of the roadway, outside lane closures as needed. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work sites.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.