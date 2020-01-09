Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: (Construction project) The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

· Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. motorists should expect closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 from south of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to north of East Fort Thompson Avenue while the contractor performs milling and resurfacing of turnouts, side streets and turn lanes.

· Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. concrete crews will be working on the north side of S.R. 80 between Anderson Street and Hall Street (Big V Restaurant) and installing a new inlet top adjacent to the entrance of Two Pea’s Café.

· Monday through Friday, signal and lighting work will take place during the daytime. The work will be performed outside of the roadway, no lane closures needed. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work sites.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.