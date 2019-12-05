Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting.

· On Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. there will be a flagging operation at the intersection of S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 while crews pave the intersection. Motorists should expect intermittent stopping on S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 for the paving activity.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

· Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. motorists should expect closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 while the contractor reconstructs the sidewalk and crosswalks at the corners of Main Street, Bridge Street and Lee Street.

· Pedestrian traffic will be detoured at Lee Street and Main Street around the work area. During this time, signal and lighting work will also take place utilizing the same lane closures to perform work adjacent to the outside lanes of S.R. 80 to install new light pole bases and new overhead signalization features. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work sites.

· Throughout the week, the City of LaBelle will be making adjustments to existing city manholes in or near the outside lane of eastbound S.R. 80. The eastbound outside lane will be closed from Belmont Street to just past Campbell Street. The manhole lid on the southeast corner of Hall Street and S.R. 80 (Burger King and Hari’s Discount Bevera­­­­­­­­ge) will be lowered with a temporary closure of the side street on the south side of S.R. 80. Adjustments will be made to the manhole lids on the outside eastbound travel lane of S.R. 80 across from Hendry Street and Campbell Street. The work will take place under a 24-hour lane closure lasting two to four days. Please use caution when traveling through the area and allow for extra time travel time in your daily commutes. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Forrey Drive to Cowgirl Way: (Maintenance project) Crews will be repairing signs near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• S.R. 29 over the Caloosahatchee River: (Maintenance contract project) Motorists should expect intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10 while crews perform maintenance on the bridge, weather permitting. Flaggers will maintain both directions of traffic. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

• U.S. 27 at Ridgelawn Road (1000 feet east and west of Ridgelawn Road): (Maintenance permit project) Crews will install temporary signage along U.S. 27 in Clewiston for the exiting of mobilization of construction equipment and vehicles through Ridgelawn Road onto U.S. 27. Duration is approximately three weeks. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.

• Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will construct five-foot sidewalks along the north side of Ventura Avenue and improve driveways and drainage along Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston. Daytime lane closures may be required along Ventura Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• City of LaBelle hardscape and entry signs at Patton Road, Industrial Loop. Forrey Drive, and Grandma’s Boulevard: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs including landscaping, irrigation, and decorative lighting on the northern (near Patton Road), eastern (near Forrey Drive), southern (near Industrial Loop), and western (near Grandma’s Boulevard) city limits of LaBelle. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.