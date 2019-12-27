Road Watch for Glades County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

· Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on US 27 from 5th Street to SR 78 while crews grade and install drainage pipe and widen right turn lanes throughout the project limits.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

• S.R. 78 from Fish Eating Creek to the City of Lakeport: (Maintenance project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• S.R. 78 Ortona at the Vulcan Sand Mine entrance: (Maintenance project) Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound lane closures during daytime hours while crews repair drainage structures near the roadway, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.