Road Watch for Glades County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on US 27 from 5th Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

· Motorists should expect 24-hour eastbound and westbound lane closures on U.S. 27 from west of Graham Road to Fifth street. Crews will be milling and paving on U.S. 27 from the acceleration lane at S.R. 78 to 5th street. One lane in each direction will be closed at a time in three-mile sections.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

This Road Watch report was submitted by Florida Department of Transportation.