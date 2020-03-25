Road watch advisory for Okeechobee County OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., motorists should expect a lane closure with one lane traffic and flaggers on the north side of State Road 710 approximately one and a half miles east of Southeast 86th Boulevard. Crews are installing a temporary turn lane. Watch for workers close to and in the roadway on the northbound side.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.