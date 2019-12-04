Road to be closed on U.S. 441 Southeast Dec. 10

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Utility Authority announced in a press release that work will be done in the 1700 block, to include the 1800 block, of U.S. 441 S.E. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Streets, cross streets and general direction may be affected.

Okeechobee Utility Authority shall maintain and operate proper signage, cones, and all required electronic message boards during the road closure and scope of work being performed at the above mentioned work site.

This notice does not hold the O.U.A. responsible in the event that the delays or extended time changes occur due to weather, traffic, or unexpected work delays during the period of the listed projects.

Should you have any questions regarding the work to be performed or the cause of the effect of the road closures, please contact the maintenance supervisor at 863-467-1599 or the main office at 863-763-9460. Your patience and cooperation is greatly appreciated.