Road closures in Belle Glade and Riviera Beach Sept. 16

BELLE GLADE — On Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gator Boulevard at the South Central Florida Express (SCFE) Railroad crossing in the City of Belle Glade will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 880 via Duda Road and Sam Senter Road.

Also on Sept. 16, Blue Heron Boulevard east of President Barack Obama Highway in the City of Riviera Beach will be closed at the FEC Railroad crossing from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Expect southbound left-turn lane closures and northbound right lane closures on President Barack Obama Highway, and eastbound and westbound lane closures on West Blue Heron Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured via Old Dixie Highway, West 13th Street and Broadway.

