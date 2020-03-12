Repaving of SR 15 to close road, begins March 15

PAHOKEE — Residents in the Glades Region are reminded that a Florida Department of Transportation-financed project to improve a heavily trafficked road connection between Pahokee and Belle Glade will begin within the next week.

It entails resurfacing of the badly rutted highway beginning just south of Shirley Drive, south of the turnoff for the truck route from State Road 715 (U.S. 441/SR 98), to a point south of Morgan Road.

SR 15 will be closed to through traffic beginning Sunday, March 15, and is expected to be restricted until Nov. 15. Local traffic, however, will still be able to use SR 15 during construction from either the north or south.

Other motorists and all pedestrians are asked to use State Roads 715 and 15 or Hooker Highway and the southern stretch of SR 15 to access the closed portion.

The project’s other improvements will include guardrail replacement and installation of new signage and pavement markings. Total cost for the work is $3.86 million, and FDOT anticipates it will be finished late this year.

An open house took place in Pahokee on Feb. 27 to inform local residents about the work.

Anyone with questions about the project or detours may contact Community Outreach Specialist Meredith Cruz at 561-641-6440 or email her at mcruz@corradino.com.