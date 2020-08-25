Railroad crossing repairs performed on County Road 835

CLEWISTON — Please be advised that the United States Sugar Corporation and South Central Florida Express have scheduled repairs to the railroad crossing on County Road 835 just north of the former Evercane Refinery.

CR 835 will be closed to road traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 6 a.m. and is anticipated to reopen to traffic on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Detour signage will be displayed.

Please seek an alternate route and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.