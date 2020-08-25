Railroad crossing repairs performed on County Road 835

Aug 25th, 2020 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — Please be advised that the United States Sugar Corporation and South Central Florida Express have scheduled repairs to the railroad crossing on County Road 835 just north of the former Evercane Refinery.

CR 835 will be closed to road traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 6 a.m. and is anticipated to reopen to traffic on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Detour signage will be displayed.

Please seek an alternate route and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.

Tags: · · · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie