Oversize vehicle escorted through area

The Florida Highway Patrol began conducting an escort of a permitted overdimension load (Exhaust Air Duct) through the area on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26. This escort may cause minimal traffic delays and congestion. The escort will consist of two marked Florida Highway Patrol Dodge Chargers, one oversize tractor-trailer, and two civilian escort vehicles with active amber overhead lights. The Florida Department of Transportation has authorized this escort.

The escort will depart 4015 Drane Field Road in Lakeland (Polk County) at approximately 9 a.m. each day, and will arrive at 20505 S.R. 80 in Loxahatchee (Palm Beach County) at approximately 5 p.m. The major routes to be traversed and affected are as follows:

• Polk County — Drane Field Road, County Line Road, S.R. 60, U.S. 27;

• Highlands County — U.S. 27;

• Glades County — U.S. 27;

• Hendry County — U.S. 27, S.R. 80;

• Palm Beach County — S.R. 80, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, S.R. 715, Hooker Avenue.