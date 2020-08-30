Orlando man dies in Glades County Crash

GLADES COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident in Glades County on Aug. 28.

According to the FHP report, at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 28, a sedan driven by a 36-year-old Orlando man was northbound on CR 721, north of State Road 78. A farm tractor driven by a 32-year-old Okeechobee man was traveling south on CR 721.

According to the report, the sedan crossed into the southbound lane and struck the front of the tractor. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor had minor injuries.

