One killed and five seriously injured in Labor Day weekend accident

PORT SAINT LUCIE — A 24-year-old female Okeechobee resident was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Saint Lucie County Saturday, Sept. 5 which claimed the life of the unknown male of the car she was riding in. Two more female passengers, one from Poinciana, were listed in serious condition as well.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 33-year-old male from Fort Pierce, was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 29-year-old male from Port St. Lucie was listed as having serious injuries. His 28-year-year-old passenger, also from Port St. Lucie is noted to have had minor injuries.

The accident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Southeast Walton Road in Port St. Lucie. Vehicle one, a sedan, was traveling east. Vehicles two and three, a sports utility vehicle and a pick up truck, were traveling west. The sedan reportedly crossed over the center line and collided with the sports utility vehicle and the pick up truck. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The case is pending investigation.