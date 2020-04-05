Okeechobee man killed in single-vehicle accident OKEECHOBEE – A 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole on U.S. 441 South. Hector Delira Sepulveda was traveling southbound on U.S. 441 when for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole near County Road 15A at approximately 3:45 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is pending investigation.

