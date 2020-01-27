Okeechobee man dies in crash in Glades County

GLADES COUNTY — According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, on Sunday, Jan. 26, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Dale Reiss, 60, of Okeechobee, was traveling east on S.R. 78, one mile east of Gun Club Drive, on his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

James Thomas Ruttan, 77, and passenger, Marcia Kubacki, 75, of Clinton Township, M.I., were also traveling east on S.R. 78 on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Mr. Ruttan reduced speed in preparation to turn right into a vacant parking lot. Mr. Reiss failed to sufficiently slow and as a result, the front of his motorcycle collided with the rear of Mr. Ruttan’s motorcycle.

After the collision, Mr. Reiss separated from his motorcycle and came to rest on the paved shoulder, as did his motorcycle.

Mr. Rutton and Ms. Kubacki both separated from their motorcycle and came to a rest in the westbound lane, as well as the motorcycle blocking both the east and westbound lanes.

Mr. Reiss was pronounced deceased at the scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

FHP Trooper, Jacob Kennedy was the crash investigator. The crash investigation is ongoing.