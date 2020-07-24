Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry Counties Road Watch Report for week of July 26

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

Okeechobee County

U.S. 441 S.E. between canal 59 and S.E. 66th Avenue: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to U.S. 441 Southeast. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

Glades County

State Road 27 from Fifth Street to north of SR 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of SR 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and SR 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

• Motorists should expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the inside and outside lanes of eastbound and westbound U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to near SR 78 West.

• Motorists should expect 24-hour lane closures of the right turn lane at SR 78 East to northbound U.S. 27 through Thursday, July 30.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

U.S. 27 at Railroad Crossing in Palmdale: (Construction project) Crews are installing Rail Dynamic Envelopes (RDE), which are pavement markings at rail crossings that are used to delineate the area around at-grade railroad crossings where vehicles should not stop. This week, crews will be installing striping at the crossing. The contractor is Rogar Management and Consulting of Florida LLC. Expected completion is July 2020; weather permitting.

S.R. 29 at Railroad Crossing in Palmdale: (Construction project) Crews are installing Rail Dynamic Envelopes (RDE), which are pavement markings at rail crossings that are used to delineate the area around at-grade railroad crossings where vehicles should not stop. This week, crews will be installing striping at the crossing. The contractor is Rogar Management and Consulting of Florida, LLC. Expected completion is July 2020; weather permitting.

S.R. 78 at Railroad Crossing in Moore Haven: (Construction project) Crews are installing Rail Dynamic Envelopes (RDE), which are pavement markings at rail crossings that are used to delineate the area around at-grade railroad crossings where vehicles should not stop. This week, crews will be installing striping at the crossing. The contractor is Rogar Management and Consulting of Florida LLC. Expected completion is July 2020; weather permitting.

Hendry County

S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing 10 new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

U.S. 27/SR 80 at Railroad Crossing in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews are installing Rail Dynamic Envelopes (RDE), which are pavement markings at rail crossings that are used to delineate the area around at-grade railroad crossings where vehicles should not stop. This week, crews will be installing striping at the crossing. The contractor is Rogar Management and Consulting of Florida LLC. Expected completion is July 2020; weather permitting.