Okeechobee County Road Watch report for week of Aug. 23

BARTOW – The following is the Florida Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be careful in areas where road work is under way.

Travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

Work is planned the week of Aug. 30 in the following areas.

Okeechobee County

• U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) at S.E. 18th Terrace: (Construction project) Crews will reconstruct the intersection at U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace to a roundabout. Additional work includes resurfacing U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace, improving drainage along U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700), installing streetlights along U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700), installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markers. Daytime and nighttime lane closures may occur during construction on U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) on U.S. 98/441 (S.R. 15/700) and S.E. 18 Terrace Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting. Motorists should expect daily intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98/441 at S.E. 18th Terrace Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists through the intersection.

Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated completion is summer 2021. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.

• U.S. 441 S.E. between canal 59 and S.E. 66th Avenue: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to U.S. 441 S.E. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

• U.S. 441 near McDonalds, south of S.E. 37th Court: (Utility permit project) Crews are repairing a water main. Motorists should watch for a right lane closure beginning Thursday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 28. Most work will be performed during daylight hours.