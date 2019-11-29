Man seriously injured in car crash, other driver charged with allegedly driving without a license

HENDRY COUNTY — According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Crissey, 70, of Homestead, was seriously injured in a car crash on Thursday, Nov. 28, at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Mr. Crissey was headed westbound on U.S. 27/S.R. 80 when his vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, collided with a 2007 Ford Expedition. The Ford was being driven by Didier Reyes, 28, of Lehigh Acres, with a passenger in the vehicle, Elvin Hernandez, 51, of West Palm Beach. Mr. Reyes was traveling eastbound inside the westbound lanes of U.S. 27/S.R. 80 when he collided with Mr. Crissey’s Sonata.

Mr. Crissey sustained serious injuries due to the collision and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Reyes was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries and his passenger Mr. Hernandez was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, also with minor injuries.

It was reported that Mr. Reyes was charged with allegedly driving without a driver’s license and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

This accident was investigated by Trooper David Ellison.

There is no further information at this time.