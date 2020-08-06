LaBelle woman dies in single-vehicle accident

LABELLE — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, a 49-year-old Clewiston man was traveling eastbound on State Road 80 one mile east of east Cowboy Way in heavy rain when he lost control of his pickup truck. The truck traveled off the roadway into the median and overturned.

The front right passenger, a 53-year-old LaBelle woman, was ejected from the truck onto the westbound traffic lanes. It was reported that she succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

The truck came to an uncontrolled stop in the median.

It was reported that the driver of the truck along with three passengers (a 41-year-old woman, 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy), all of LaBelle, received serious injuries.