LaBelle woman dies in single-vehicle accident

Aug 6th, 2020 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, a 49-year-old Clewiston man was traveling eastbound on State Road 80 one mile east of east Cowboy Way in heavy rain when he lost control of his pickup truck. The truck traveled off the roadway into the median and overturned.

The front right passenger, a 53-year-old LaBelle woman, was ejected from the truck onto the westbound traffic lanes. It was reported that she succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

The truck came to an uncontrolled stop in the median.

It was reported that the driver of the truck along with three passengers (a 41-year-old woman, 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy), all of LaBelle, received serious injuries.

Tags: · · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie