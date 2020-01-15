LaBelle man dies in motorcycle accident

HENDRY COUNTY — According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 4, at approximately 11:44 a.m., Juan Vazquez Rosas, 31 of LaBelle, was traveling westbound on County Road 78 near Old North River Road on a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle.

Michelle Joyce McDaniel, 61 of Henagar, AL, was traveling eastbound on County Road 78.

Mr. Rosas failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crossed the center line. As a result, the right front end of Ms. McDaniel’s vehicle struck Mr. Rosas motorcycle. He and his vehicle were then propelled from the roadway on the south grassy shoulder. Ms. McDaniel’s vehicle came to a rest partially in the eastbound lane and paved apron of the roadway.

Mr. Rosas succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

This scene was investigated by Trooper Travis Parks.