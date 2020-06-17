Hendry County’s contractor to do asphalt repairs on Fort Denaud Road June 19

LABELLE — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s asphalt contractor, OHL USA Inc., will be conducting milling and repaving operations on a section of Fort Denaud Road on Friday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute. Seek an alternate route if possible.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.