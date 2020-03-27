Hendry County to survey on County Road 78

Mar 27th, 2020

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Consultant will perform surveying services on County Road 78 from Kirby Thompson to Fort Denaud Bridge Way beginning Friday, March 27, and lasting approximately four weeks.

Crews will be collecting the necessary data for the Engineer of Record to prepare design plans for the roadway improvement project which is anticipated to be under construction in late 2020.

Motorists are asked to PLEASE TRAVEL WITH CAUTION.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.

