Hendry County to pave Carlyle Street

LABELLE – The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s asphalt contractor will pave Carlyle Street on Thursday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.