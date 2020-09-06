Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Sept. 6

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones.

Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones. Travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state. Roadwork planned this week includes the following:

• S.R. 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street: (Construction project) Crews will landscape the stormwater ponds along S.R. 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street. Please use caution and watch for workers near S.R. 80. No lane closures are anticipated for this project. Estimated project completion is fall 2020. The contractor is Superior Landscaping and Lawn Service, Inc.