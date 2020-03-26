Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of March 29

• State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting.

• There is a new traffic pattern on S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to one half mile west of Hendry Ilse Boulevard. The westbound traffic has been shifted to the new outside travel lanes on the north side of S.R. 80. The current two-way traffic is divided by the grassed median. One lane is provided in both eastbound and westbound directions. All turn lanes and crossroads are open. Please use extreme caution when exiting driveways and side streets on to S.R. 80 and pay close attention to the new location of stop signs.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue; Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: (Construction project) The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections, adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

• Monday nights through Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on S.R. 80 outside travel lanes from south of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to north of East Fort Thompson Avenue. Crews will be installing new signs.

Monday through Friday, single post signs will be installed during the daytime. Most of the work will be performed outside of the roadway.

