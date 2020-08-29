Hendry County Road Watch Report for Week of Aug. 30 Hendry County

• S.R. 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street: (Construction project) Crews will landscape the stormwater ponds along S.R 80 from Captain Hendry Drive to Lashley Street. Please use caution and watch for workers near S.R. 80. No lane closures are anticipated for this project. Estimated project completion is fall 2020. The contractor is Superior Landscaping and Lawn Service, Inc.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.