Hendry County Road Watch for the week of April 19

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project): Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue; Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue (Construction project): The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections, adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

· Monday through Friday, single post signs will be installed during the daytime. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• S.R. 80 and Helms Road (Permit project): On Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists should expect intermittent outside lane closures on eastbound S.R. 80 at Helms Road while crews perform striping to prepare for the new traffic signal at the intersection.